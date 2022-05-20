Four Calderdale school mums hiking for mental health charity

Kelly Galvin, Sam Graham, Gemma Hobson and Leigh Cullen are aiming to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks in under 12 hours in aid of Andy's Man Club.

The trek is the equivalent to a marathon with a whopping 7,014 feet of climbing.

"We're all really excited," said Kelly.

The women are taking on the trek tomorrow

"Obviously you get nervous because it is a long way and it's extremely hilly."

The four have children in the same class at St Michael's and All Angels C of E Primary School in Shelf.

They have been walking together every other Wednesday for past 6 months and call the themselves 'The Nightcrawlers'.

One memorable walk saw them half-way through a six-mile hike when they were caught in a horrendous storm, forcing them to seek refuge in Northowram Working Men's Club.

They have decided to use their mutual love of walking to raise funds for Andy's Man Club after Gemma's daughter's father lost his life three years ago.

"Watching my daughter cry and say she misses her daddy on a regular basis breaks my heart," she said.

"If I can raise awareness and prevent even one family from going through this pain it will be completely worth it.

"He has left a hole in so many hearts - those of his family, his friends. I just want men to know its OK to talk and they are not alone."

The women were hoping to raise £400 but have already collected twice as much, with an online fundraiser raising more than £800 so far.

Andy's Man Club started in Halifax and now holds talking groups for men at venues across the UK every Monday.