Free careers support drop-in sessions for young people in Hebden Royd

Sarah Bruce and Coun Rob Freeth, Mayor of Hebden Royd. Picture: Richard Needham

Hebden Royd Town Council has identified that a service that had already shrunk will see demand for help far exceeded than the resources available, resulting in significant unmet need.

Coun Rob Freeth, Mayor of Hebden Royd said: “Hebden Royd Town Council welcomes this opportunity to work in partnership with others to make a difference to young people in its communities.

"C&K Careers (Calderdale and Kirklees Careers) are enthusiastically helping us to deliver support to people, initially up to the age of 24, to identify opportunities for work and training, both near and far, that they can take advantage of.”

The package of support is available for all 16–24-year-olds in the Hebden Royd area.

It will be provided by Sarah Bruce, a qualified Careers Adviser with over 15 years of experience working with teens and young adults.

As well as offering telephone and on-line advice sessions, Sarah will be available to see face-to-face at weekly careers drop-in sessions at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, 1pm - 5pm.

Sarah said: “As a local resident and a Careers Adviser I am excited to be working with Hebden Royd Town Council on this new initiative supporting 16–24-year-olds who as a group have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic”.