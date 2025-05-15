Kate Henderson (right).

A free guided walk through Hebden Bridge has been organised to celebrate National Walking Month.

The event has been organised by Hebden Bridge business The Tonic CBD and starts at 10.30am on Wednesday, May 28 from Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

You can book your free place at www.thetonictribe.com/events/.

Participants will walk through the stunning woodland and moorland of Hebden Bridge.

The walk will be hosted by The Tonic’s co-founder Kate Henderson and Nina Grimes, and offers a relaxed chance to connect with nature, meet new people, and enjoy some of the area’s finest views, wildlife, and local coffee spots.

“We love sharing the magic of Hebden Bridge with others,” says Kate. “This walk is our way of introducing people to our town through a local’s experience, it’s also a thank you to some of our regular customers who’ll be joining us and is a way to celebrate National Walking Month.

"The experience will give everyone a boost through movement, conversation, and connection with nature.

"Our focus is on connecting with nature, the benefits to mental health and community.”