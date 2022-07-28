Free swimming lessons made available in Brighouse to celebrate 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Adults over 60 and children on free school meals are being invited for free swimming taster sessions in Brighouse.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:28 pm

In celebration of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Chief Cultural & Leisure Officers Association (CLOA) has launched a campaign to inspire participation in physical activity for the benefits of body and mind.

Active Calderdale, in partnership with Calderdale Council’s Sport Services, has launched an offer at our Brighouse Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre for adults aged over 60 and children on free school meals to come and try a free swimming taster session with a qualified swimming instructor. The offer includes:

1 x 30-minute swimming session for children on free school meals, or

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Swimming

1 x 60-minute taster session for over 60’s

There are only a limited number of places available for each session and these places are booking up fast! For a full list of sessions and places available call Brighouse Swimming Pool on 01422 288068 and quote ‘Commonwealth Calderdale Swimming Offer’.

BrighouseCalderdale CouncilCalderdale