Free swimming lessons made available in Brighouse to celebrate 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

In celebration of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Chief Cultural & Leisure Officers Association (CLOA) has launched a campaign to inspire participation in physical activity for the benefits of body and mind.

Active Calderdale, in partnership with Calderdale Council’s Sport Services, has launched an offer at our Brighouse Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre for adults aged over 60 and children on free school meals to come and try a free swimming taster session with a qualified swimming instructor. The offer includes:

1 x 30-minute swimming session for children on free school meals, or

Swimming

1 x 60-minute taster session for over 60’s