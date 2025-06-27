Friends from Todmorden to take on another Pike Hike in aid of Overgate Hospice

Pike Hikers Tony Gill and Peter Ward

The Todmorden Piker Hikers are back for another fundraising effort – but this time in disguise.

Market shop owner Tony Gill and his pal Peter Ward are heading to Stoodley Pike on a mid-summer Sunday, with Tony hidden beneath the Todmorden market mascot Stanley Pike and Peter in fancy dress topped off with a bright ginger wig.

The hike to the Pike and back on Sunday, August 24 is to raise money for Overgate Hospice and the two are hoping to take the total sum raised since their first daily Pike Hike challenge in February 2023 past the £10,000 mark.

But the latest hike will be very different from the three the two men have completed, walking every morning each day of February to the Pike and back.

“I was looking at Stanley Pike who is usually on display in the market and thinking ‘how about going to the Pike with him,’” says Tony, who celebrated his 68th birthday at Stoodley during his February challenge this year.

“I realise it will be a bit hot under there but I am going to have a trial walking round Todmorden to get the feel of it.”

Stanley Pike was the idea of Adam Wolstenholme, manager of the Exchange Coffee bar in Todmorden market, back in 2018. He arranged for it to be made from a type of foam, with a harness and shoulder padding inside to enable walkers to slip it over their heads and start walking.

It has since made appearances at Todmorden carnivals, agricultural shows and events in the town.

Peter has so far only acquired his wig but is determined to wear a disguise “which makes me look daft,” he says.

“I’m thinking of something like a sack, looking like Uncle Fester in TV’s the Addams Family. Because the plan is that if it’s a hot day, we can exchange outfits if Tony is boiling over inside Stanley.” His dog Spot will be accompanying them.

Peter is also working on the idea of inviting mascots from nearby football clubs, including Burnley’s Bertie Bee, Oldham’s Chaddy Owl and Halifax Town’s Freddie Fox.

Tony is planning his trial run beneath Stanley Pike on a walk round Todmorden on Sunday, July 20 to show him off and potentially raise funds. Donations can be left at Tony’s shop in the market.

The two men completed their first February daily hike in 2023, raising £4,500 for Leeds General Infirmary where Tony’s daughter Sarah Douthwaite was treated for cancer of the spine, and in the last two years have raised over £4,000 for Overgate Hospice which is also helping Sarah.