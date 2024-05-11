Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery: Halifax volunteer group presented with prestigious royal honour at Halifax Town Hall
Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson presented The King’s Award for Voluntary Service to The Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery at Halifax Town Hall in the presence of The Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale.
The award is the highest a voluntary group can attain and is the equivalent of an MBE.
The trophy was presented to David Glover as chairman and the citation certificate to honorary secretary Ann Wilkinson.
The royal citation reads: “For reclaiming and preserving the historic Lister Lane Cemetery and ensuring accessibility for families/historians from across the world” and has been signed by the King.
The group’s next open day with guided tours will be on Sunday, June 9.
