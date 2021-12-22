Friends who slim together, stay together at Elland group

Clockwise from top left: Helen Kaye, Eileen Bamford, Gail Cleminson and Caroline Garsed.

Eileen Bamford the group’s reigning Woman of the Year 2021 who’s lost just under eight stone said: “I joined the group in October 2018. Some folk join a slimming world group with a friend or family member, not me. I rocked up one Thursday morning, alone, pretty scared of what I would find, how I’d be judged, and prepared to go through everything alone.

"I sat nervously through my first meeting, receiving lots of nods, a few smiles and a lovely warm welcome from the consultant, and left feeling quite calm and reassured and a bit excited for what lay ahead.

"The following week, one lovely lady equated her weight loss to bottles of wine, and I thought there she is, my buddy! The next week I sat next to her and we’ve not been separated since.

"We chat outside of group, we share hints and tips, we commiserate when we’ve not done so well, we big each other up and cheer each other on and inspire each other to not give up.”

Gail Cleminson the group’s reigning Miss Slinky 2021 losing 5st 2.5lbs said: “Just walking in to group whether you are a new or existing member every week is like falling into a big warm hug!

“All your friends are there to see how you’ve gone on over the last week, encouraging each other whether you’ve had a good or bad week. If you’ve put weight on all the great tips and help are there to be soaked up and used in the coming week.”

Helen Kaye who’s lost an amazing seven stone 11lbs said: “The support I have received from Group has been a major part of my weight loss but its more than that we have become great friends.”

Caroline Garsed 64, who’s lost, 2st 7lbs said: “Losing weight throughout these last two years has been so easy and I never felt hungry.

“I always believed I had a healthy diet, however, the more I learnt about food optimising in group I discovered it was my snacks and the things I ate in between meals that was causing me to gain weight. Now I don’t need to snack as much, I fill up on my favourite free food meals which then enables me to enjoy a gin and tonic guilt free.”