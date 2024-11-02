Halifax Remembrance Day last year

People across Calderdale are being encouraged to pay their respects in services across the borough on Remembrance Sunday.

Calderdale Council has announced the details of its annual parade in Halifax on Noveber 10 to help people come together to remember the sacrifice of the armed forces community.

The parade through Halifax town centre will include Halifax Boys’ Brigade band, standard bearers, the Mayor and Consort of Calderdale and the Civic Party, wreath bearers, ex-servicemen and women and uniform contingents.

The parade assembles at Halifax Town Hall at 10.05am and will will march at 10.20am to the Cenotaph via Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street.

The parade arrives and assembles at the Cenotaph near Halifax Minster at 10.40am, when the Vicar and choir arrive at the Cenotaph from the Minster, and the Cenotaph service begins at 10.45am.

The Cenotaph service ends at 11.15am and the Service of Remembrance starts at Halifax Minster.

On Armistice Day, Monday 11 November, there will be a Service of Remembrance at the Duke of Wellington memorial statue at the top of The Woolshops, Halifax, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, will be taking part in the service.

She said: “It’s a great privilege for me, as Mayor of Calderdale, to represent the borough on such an important occasion. Remembrance unites people of all faiths, cultures, ages and backgrounds, and gives us the opportunity to show our gratitude and respect for everyone in the Armed Forces, past and present.

“However you choose to mark Remembrance this year, please take a moment to honour the lives lost and sacrifices made in service.”

Remembrance Sunday events are also taking place at war memorials and local churches in towns and villages across Calderdale.

The full list of services is:

(Sunday 10 November unless stated)

Bailiff Bridge: 10.30am – Memorial service at Bailiff Bridge Memorial Park

Barkisland, Ripponden, Rishworth: 9am - Assemble at Rishworth War Memorial. 9.15am - Service of Remembrance at Rishworth War Memorial. 10am - Assemble at Ripponden War Memorial. 10.10am - Samervice of Remembrance at Ripponden War Memorial. 12noon - Assemble at Barkisland. 12.15pm - Service of Remembrance at Barkisland War Memorial.

Brighouse: 10.45am - Service in St Martin’s Parish Church. in the Church. Act of Remembrance and Wreath Laying at the Cenotaph. Return to Church for remainder of service.

Clifton: From 10.50am at Clifton Village Memorial Garden

Elland: From 10.45am at Elland War Memorial, Hullen Edge Park.

Greetland: For Stainland, Greetland & District – From 1.50pm at Stainland Memorial Park.

Halifax: 10am - Assemble at the Town Hall if joining the parade.

Sowerby Bridge: From 10.25am – Parade from Bairstow Mount, Bairstow Lane to Crow Wood Park Memorial Gates. 10.40am - Service at 10.40am with wreath laying.

Todmorden: 10.50am – Wreath laying ceremony in The Garden of Remembrance, Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.

Warley: From 10.30am – Gather at the Maypole Inn, Warley for service starting at 10.45am, including two minutes’ silence, wreath laying and reading of the roll of honour. After service, rolling procession from Stock Lane and down Windle Royd Lane to St John & St Hilda’s Church for the conclusion of the Remembrance Service.