Fund launched to provide grants for community groups to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

The programme is made possible with funding from the National Lottery, whose players raise £30million for good causes every week.

The fund’s distribution will be managed by UK Community Foundations on behalf of their community foundation members across England.

Applicants will be able to apply for grants of between £750 and £10,000 however we are more likely to fund projects up to £5,000 to make the pot of money we have available go further.

Applicants are encouraged to partner with established artists, creatives and cultural organisations to develop their activities, ensuring that The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations give people throughout England the chance to experience the best of the country’s culture while also celebrating an important milestone in our national history.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale commented: “There is so much culture and creativity in our area and it’s great to see that this fund will help bring people together to connect. The last couple of years have been tough and it’s nice to have something positive to look forward to.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England said: “We’re giving people across the country the chance to come together to experience the joy of culture and creativity in celebration of this historic milestone.