Funding approved to improve Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club

Club members and the wider community have announced their delight at welcoming a new improved ECB three lane practice facility at Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club, thanks to a £27,117.00 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

Club Chairperson Jon Green believes the new improved three lane premier tufted practice facility will make a huge difference to the quality of practice being delivered at Walsden CC for both senior and junior cricketers alike and will enhance the enjoyment of all users which will aim to include local schools.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Walsden Cricket Club and our wider community.

Jon Green

“It’s marvellous that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this grant and we are really looking forward to our new improved ECB Approved Facility being installed.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making this happen and I’d like to thank all those have supported us along the way.

“Plans have now been agreed with one of the country’s leading ECB approved installers, Bingham Ground Services in collaboration with Notts Sports and installation will begin and finish in March 2022 nicely in time for the start of the 2022 cricket season.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation Local Grant Manager said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the All-weather Practice Facility Renovation project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for local people.