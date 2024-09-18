The cheque is presented to Steve and Bev Gough by the Mayor of West Yorkshire

A Brighouse charity say a funding boost of nearly £10,000 will help them spread their road safety message to more people.

The Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation was founded in 2016 in loving memory of Bev and Steve Gough’s daughter Naomi, who tragically lost her life due to a road traffic collision.

They have been given £9,960 by the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s Safer Communities Fund.

Steve Gough said: “This funding will now enable us to take our unique and powerful presentation, ‘Life Sentence’, into more senior schools of West Yorkshire, to raise awareness of the consequences of irresponsible driving.

"We have been doing this for many years but so many schools miss out, especially in Calderdale where disappointingly, we have not visited a single school.

"The funding is there and we invite schools to contact us for details. Ideally the presentation is aimed at year 9 and above.

"We would, now that this funding is in place, love to hear from every senior school in Calderdale.

"One of our aims as a charity is to save lives on the roads. We are very grateful for this grant which will help us achieve our goals.”