Fundraiser and patron of Halifax's Piece Hall Mandy Taylor posthumously awarded MBE
A fundraiser who helped charities across Calderdale and was a Piece Hall patron has been named in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:21 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:26 am
Mandy Taylor, who died last month, has been posthumously awarded an MBE for her contribution to charitable services.
Mandy helped raise more than £2 million for good causes and played a key role in establishing Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
The Calderdale charities she championed included Focus4Hope and Brodstock.
Mandy, 53 and from Golcar, had beaten cancer twice before being diagnosed for a third time. She was told this year that it was terminal.
She launched the #bemoremandy on social media earlier this year aiming to encourage people to live their lives to the full.