Fundraiser and patron of Halifax's Piece Hall Mandy Taylor posthumously awarded MBE

A fundraiser who helped charities across Calderdale and was a Piece Hall patron has been named in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:21 am
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:26 am
Mandy Taylor

Mandy Taylor, who died last month, has been posthumously awarded an MBE for her contribution to charitable services.

Mandy helped raise more than £2 million for good causes and played a key role in establishing Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

The Calderdale charities she championed included Focus4Hope and Brodstock.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mandy, 53 and from Golcar, had beaten cancer twice before being diagnosed for a third time. She was told this year that it was terminal.

She launched the #bemoremandy on social media earlier this year aiming to encourage people to live their lives to the full.

HalifaxCalderdaleMBE