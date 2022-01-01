Fundraiser and patron of Halifax's Piece Hall Mandy Taylor posthumously awarded MBE

Mandy Taylor

Mandy Taylor, who died last month, has been posthumously awarded an MBE for her contribution to charitable services.

Mandy helped raise more than £2 million for good causes and played a key role in establishing Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

The Calderdale charities she championed included Focus4Hope and Brodstock.

Mandy, 53 and from Golcar, had beaten cancer twice before being diagnosed for a third time. She was told this year that it was terminal.