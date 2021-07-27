Fundraiser started after travellers camp on playing fields used by Rastrick Junior Football Club

Caravans are understood to have arrived on Saturday. Photo by Rastrick Junior Football Club

Caravans are understood to have parked up on the fields at Carr Green, where Rastrick Junior Football Club play, on Saturday.

The club has shared its dismay on social media, saying over £40,000 has been invested into the pitches.

"We've recently invested tens of thousands into improving the standard of the playing surface, so this is very much a soul-destroying situation for everyone," the club posted.

"The process of having them removed from the land has begun, but apparently can take days and weeks.

"As a not-for-profit organisation we have limited resources to repair the damage, but we know that everyone in the community will come together to help us recover."

An online fundraising page has been launched to pay for any repairs needed.