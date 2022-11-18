Kris Whitworth, from Boothtown, and Jude Garland, from Northowram, are among a team of 13 serving and former service people taking on the epic challenge next month.

They want to honour the men who took part in Operation Frankton – a commando raid using kayaks on ships in German-occupied France in December 1922.

The young men paddled 75 miles through treacherous seas in two-man canoes – or ‘cockles’ – to reach their target.

Jude Garland (back) and Kris Whitworth (front) are taking on an epic challenge to retrace the steps of the World War II Cockleshell Heroes

Halifax’s Marine David Moffat was one of eight who gave his life in the mission, which Winston Churchill said shortened the war by six months.

Kris, Jude and the rest of the adventurers are raising funds for The Royal Marine Charity, Help for Heroes, The Royal British Legion and The Mercian Benevolent Fund.

They say they also raise more awareness of the mission and demonstrate the benefits of adventurous training to both serving the military and veteran community.

Eighty years on from the dangerous operation, the team will retrace the raiders insertion route up the Gironde Estuary via kayak over five days, attend commemorations across Bordeaux and retrace the raiders extraction route from Blaye to Ruffec on foot over six days

Kris, 50 – who is now a firefighter based at Illingworth Fire Station - said he was “petrified” of canoes but training for the challenge has helped him battle his fear.

He said it was Jude, 52 and now a forest school teacher, who invited him to take part.

"Jude rang me and said ‘Do you fancy doing this?’ I couldn't say no.

"I'm excited, it's only two weeks away. "I'm looking forward to it."

Kris has managed to track down the nephew of Marine Moffat, who was only 22 when he died in the mission, and is planning to meet up with him to discuss how he can help with the challenge.

Marine Moffat and fellow marine Corporal George Sheard capsized as their boat was battered by the waves.

They were saved by their comrades who towed them but their pals were forced to make the toughest decision to have a chance of success and had to abandon the pair to the sea.

