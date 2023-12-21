Fundraisers target £21k to support Elland army veteran’s Motor Neurone Disease battle

A major fundraising campaign has been launched to help an Elland army veteran travel to Switzerland for pioneering treatment for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family, friends, and colleagues are rallying round to support 47-year-old Paul Randall from Elland.

A few months ago the former member of the First Battalion Duke of Wellington Regiment (West Riding) received the devastating news that he’d been struck down by the debilitating illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diagnosis came after Paul, who is now a lorry driver at the time for a local cement company, noticed difficulties in the gym.

Family, friends, and colleagues are rallying round to support 47-year-old Paul Randall from Elland.

He said: “My left arm suddenly appeared much weaker, and I needed to use my right arm to compensate for exercises. The same soon happened to the whole of the left side of my body and I started to limp.

“It became clear that something was wrong and so I went to the doctor and started having all sorts of tests including an MRI scan and CT scan. I was eventually referred to a specialist neurologist who confirmed the worst news.

“It was certainly a massive kick in the teeth, and it completely knocked me for six.

Paul Randall (second from right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No one wants to be given this sort of news and at first I was absolutely devastated and in a complete state of shock.”

He added: “As I gradually managed to get my head around things, I realised there was a lot of information on the internet about what help and support is available.

“I definitely have good and bad days as I’m trapped in my house, but I try and put as brave a face on things as possible.”

With MND messages from the motor neurones gradually stop reaching the muscles. This leads the muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink, and breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MND is life-shortening and there is no cure. Although the disease will progress, symptoms can be managed to help achieve the best possible quality of life.

Paul currently takes daily tablets and in the Spring hopes to undergo a course of Tofersen injections which decrease the production of a harmful protein that builds up in the brain and spinal cord.

Through his internet research, Paul has now heard about a stem cell clinic in Switzerland for MND patients.

But the intensive eight-day course of treatment costs a massive £21,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul has set up his own Go Fund Me page which has already raised £2,600 and local events have boosted the total to £9,000.

Now campaigners hope to meet the target to allow Paul to travel to the Swiss clinic through a dedicated programme of events.

Earlier this month the Blind Pig, Sowerby Bridge hosted will host Paul Fest that featured a host of popular local bands.

Also this month Dean Barton, whose father Alan was in the hit-making duo Black Lace, hosted a music gig in Malta which will be streamed across the internet.

Paul concludes: “Everyone has been absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough.