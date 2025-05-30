Fundraising page set-up for man left paralysed by cancer

Chris Waga with his family

A fundraising page has been set-up for a man from Halifax who has been left paralysed due to cancer.

Chris Waga was diagnosed with aggressive small cell lung cancer in April 2024, but initially responded well to treatment and even returned to work.

However, in December he suffered a major setback when a brain tumour was discovered and removed. Shortly after, he became paralysed from the chest down due to the cancer spreading to his spine.

Chris is now reliant on a manual wheelchair, which is extremely difficult for his wife Jenny to manage as he is 6ft tall and weighs around 100kg.

Unfortunately, NHS provision for powered chairs has proved limited, and time is critical.

Donations will go directly towards helping Chris regain some independence and enjoy precious time with his family. So far, over £1,500 has been raised.

Jenny said: "My friend Zoe started the Go Fund Me for my husband to get a powered wheelchair so we can get out and about and make some memories with our children with what little time we have left.

"Our youngest daughter plays for King Cross Girls under 13s, who have supported us so much.

"A rugby card has been sold, there's talk of a girls v mums rugby match at King Cross, and parents have donated to the Go Fund Me, as have other teams around West Yorkshire."

Jenny says they were reluctant to ask for help in financing a powered wheelchair, but kep coming up against a brick wall trying to fund it themselves.

"Renting one was expensive and most have minimum terms," she said, "and the NHS just don’t give out powered chairs and mainly have to be made to the clients' needs and that can take months, time we just don’t have.

"So in the end we decided to swallow our pride and ask for help.

"I can’t thank everyone enough and we have made sure every person who’s donated we have replied to personally.

"Our goal was to get enough money for a wheelchair and a ramp so Chris didn’t miss out on watching our youngest, Amelia, play rugby, and didn’t miss Bethany, our oldest, performing with Magpies Movers.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, Chris has taken a turn for the worst, and the doctors fear he’s close to passing away.

"What once was his mission to save his life soon will be time to celebrate the courage, strength, resilience and his fighting spirit."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/power-wheelchair-for-the-loveliest-couple