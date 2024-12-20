Fundraising pub crawls across Calderdale help raise over £20,000 for Overgate Hospice

Community group The Bus Buddies have raised over £21,000 for Overgate Hospice through a series of pub crawls across Calderdale.

The group, which is predominately made up of retired bus drivers, meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Old Post Office Pub in Halifax.

They also organise a large annual pub crawl on a vintage bus across Calderdale.

The group was founded by Ricky Pollard and his dad Edward.

The Bus Buddies

Ricky said: “It started off with just me and my dad – we’d go for a pint on my day off.

"We started inviting more people along for a pint and before we knew it, we had a regular group of 20 to 30 old-timers going for a drink together once a month.

“Then a man called Dennis Collins suggested that everyone should donate a pound when they come and that’s how we started raising money for Overgate.

"Every month, everyone put a pound in the jar and those coins would go to Overgate.

"We all knew someone that was cared for by Overgate and we want to do our bit to give back.

“Dave Sayer, who was one of the inspectors back in the day, said he could get us a vintage bus and we could organise a pub crawl to raise more money for the hospice.

"Everyone donated a bit towards the bus and we organised a route with six pubs.

"Each pub also had a raffle.

“The first year we raised £650, the second year we doubled it and raised £1350. It became so popular that we had to start putting two buses on and we’ve now raised over £21,000!”

Ricky says their fundraising efforts have also provided an opportunity for people to socialise during their retirement.

“We haven’t run a marathon, jumped out of planes, or gone on a strenuous hike,” he said.

"We’ve just sat down, had a few beers, and caught up with old friends.

“For all the older retired people in our group, it gives them the chance to have a get-together and get out of the house.

"Being able to look back and reminisce about happy memories is good for us all.

"Most of the group are retired bus drivers, however, the meet-ups are open to anyone.”

Dave Sayer, the man who suggested the group do a pub crawl with a vintage bus, has a closer connection to Overgate than most, as the hospice cared for his wife Hazel in the 1990s and more recently his wife June in 2020.

Dave said: “Hazel had Mesothelioma; we don’t know how she got it. Her breathing was terrible.

"On the day she came to the hospice, I brought her along at 1.30pm and left at 9.30pm to look after the dog.

"The hospice called me at ten minutes past midnight to let me know that she’d passed away.

"I am convinced to this day that she was adamant to not die in front of me.

"Many years later, I married June. She passed away after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"She stayed at the hospice for a few weeks, and I visited her every single day.

"One afternoon, her breathing kept getting slower and slower before it completely stopped. Seeing her die was really frightening.

"However, I found comfort in knowing that the care she received at the time was excellent and that there was nothing more that could have been done.

"June had been in a lot of pain before coming to Overgate, but the Hospice’s staff made sure she was comfortable during her final days.

“This is why I do the fundraising. I know how amazing Overgate is and appreciate everything they did for Hazel and June.

"Overgate provides the very best care; I want to do my bit to give back.

"When we’re fundraising, I ask people: ‘What would you do if you needed Overgate and it wasn’t there?’ People appreciate the hospice more when they understand just how important it is.”