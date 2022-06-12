Funeral appeal launched in memory of young former Halifax soldier Josh Highley

Josh Highley, a former soldier with The Yorkshire Regiment, died after being hit by a bus on Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge on June 3.

The 20-year-old, who was well-known and loved in Halifax, grew up in Boothtown and Ovenden before moving to Lee Mount.

The fundraiser has been launched to collect money for Josh's funeral.

On the appeal page, his family have said: "He grew up a happy lad full of life and joy. He would love to joke around and dance.

"He loved his clothes and trainers. The party life he loved. Dancing the night away.

"Josh loved having a good old sing-along in the car. When he wasn’t partying, he would talk and make plans about what he wanted to do in his life.

"We will all miss his laughs. His cries. His banter.

"He was the life and soul of the party, was taken from us way too soon, and any donations made are greatly appreciated.

"He will be looking down upon us, telling us to have fun and enjoy ourselves."

Donations have been flooding in since the fundraiser was launched four days ago, and it is already nearly half-way to its £3,000 target.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ua6q5p-joshuas-funeralJosh's loved ones told the Courier earlier this week of his kind and generous spirit.

His girlfriend, Cody Mcleod, said: "He was the loveliest guy and would give you his last penny.

"He was always laughing and in a bad situation, he would try to tell a joke to make people laugh."