Funeral cortege through Halifax town centre as streets filled with colour for mum whose 'love, kindness and strength touched everyone who knew her'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:40 BST
People have been lining the streets of Halifax town centre today in tribute to a much-loved mum.

Julian Wormald was described by her loved ones as “a woman whose love, kindness, and strength touched everyone who knew her”.

Most Popular

Ahead of her funeral this afternoon, a horse-drawn carriage carrying her coffin made its way from Pellon, through Halifax town centre and to Park Wood Crematorium in Elland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her family said Julian’s request for her funeral was for everyone to wear bright colours or rainbow clothing, and they encouraged this to reflect the vibrant and beautiful soul she was.

The cortege making its way through Halifax todayplaceholder image
The cortege making its way through Halifax today

They said they chose a route for the carriage which would allow friends, family, and anyone whose lives Julian touched the chance to line the streets and clap proudly as the cortege passed.

A celebration of Julian’s life is being held at The Old Cock pub in Halifax this afternoon.

Her loved ones added: “We want to thank each and every one of you for the love, messages, and support you’ve shown during this incredibly difficult time.”

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice