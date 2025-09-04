People have been lining the streets of Halifax town centre today in tribute to a much-loved mum.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Wormald was described by her loved ones as “a woman whose love, kindness, and strength touched everyone who knew her”.

Ahead of her funeral this afternoon, a horse-drawn carriage carrying her coffin made its way from Pellon, through Halifax town centre and to Park Wood Crematorium in Elland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family said Julian’s request for her funeral was for everyone to wear bright colours or rainbow clothing, and they encouraged this to reflect the vibrant and beautiful soul she was.

The cortege making its way through Halifax today

They said they chose a route for the carriage which would allow friends, family, and anyone whose lives Julian touched the chance to line the streets and clap proudly as the cortege passed.

A celebration of Julian’s life is being held at The Old Cock pub in Halifax this afternoon.

Her loved ones added: “We want to thank each and every one of you for the love, messages, and support you’ve shown during this incredibly difficult time.”