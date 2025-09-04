Funeral cortege through Halifax town centre as streets filled with colour for mum whose 'love, kindness and strength touched everyone who knew her'
Julian Wormald was described by her loved ones as “a woman whose love, kindness, and strength touched everyone who knew her”.
Ahead of her funeral this afternoon, a horse-drawn carriage carrying her coffin made its way from Pellon, through Halifax town centre and to Park Wood Crematorium in Elland.
Her family said Julian’s request for her funeral was for everyone to wear bright colours or rainbow clothing, and they encouraged this to reflect the vibrant and beautiful soul she was.
They said they chose a route for the carriage which would allow friends, family, and anyone whose lives Julian touched the chance to line the streets and clap proudly as the cortege passed.
A celebration of Julian’s life is being held at The Old Cock pub in Halifax this afternoon.
Her loved ones added: “We want to thank each and every one of you for the love, messages, and support you’ve shown during this incredibly difficult time.”