Funeral date for Halifax former soldier Josh Highley

The service for Josh Highley, from Lee Mount, will take place at Park Lane Crematorium in Elland on Friday, July 8 at 1.30pm.

Josh grew up in Boothtown and Ovenden and was well known and loved in Halifax.

An online appeal has been raised in his memory, with the funds going towards his funeral. So far, more than £1,400 has been donated.

Josh Highley, from Halifax, was a member of The Yorkshire Regiment

On the appeal page, his family have said: "He grew up a happy lad full of life and joy. He would love to joke around and dance.

"He loved his clothes and trainers. The party life he loved. Dancing the night away.

"Josh loved having a good old sing-along in the car. When he wasn’t partying, he would talk and make plans about what he wanted to do in his life.

"We will all miss his laughs. His cries. His banter.

An online fundraiser has been launched in Josh's memory

"He was the life and soul of the party, was taken from us way too soon, and any donations made are greatly appreciated.

"He will be looking down upon us, telling us to have fun and enjoy ourselves."

