Gary Neville, Anton Du Beke and 9 other famous faces that have been in Calderdale in the last 12 months

From football icons to Strictly legends, all have been visiting the borough.
Here we’ve listed some of the famous people who have been in Calderdale over the last year.
1. Gary Neville, Anton Du Beke and 8 other famous faces that have been in Calderdale in the last 12 months
These are some of the stars that have been in Calderdale over the last year Photo: Kevin Winter
Football legend Gary Neville with one of the team at Ricci's Place in Halifax after his visit earlier this month Photo: Ricci's Place
Robert Webb and Isy Suttie have been in Halifax filming High Hoops Photo: BBC
The Big Six pub in Halifax was chosen as a filming location last June for an upcoming film starring Ralph Fiennes Photo: Jeff Spicer