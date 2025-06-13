Live at The Piece Hall: 21 photos from The Corrs gig supported by Natalie Imbruglia at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Irish pop icons, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard.

Fans enjoyed a hit-packed set, which got underway with Only When I Sleep, followed by anthems including Summer Sunshine, What Can I Do, So Young and Runaway before a two-song encore of Breathless and Toss The Feathers.

Opening their performance, frontwoman Andrea Corr said: “Good evening Halifax! What a beautiful place to play on a beautiful summer evening. Let’s have an epic night together.”

The Corrs were joined on the night by Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian star brilliantly opened the show with hits including – Big Mistake, Shiver and her global smash hit Torn.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with Pendulum and Normandie on Saturday, followed next Friday (June 20) by UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast.

