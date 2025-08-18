The annual event has raised thousands of pounds for good causes

Making the pieces fit is the annual Charity Jigsaw Festival which runs at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse, from Friday August 22 to Monday August 25.

There will be puzzles to suit all tastes – children’s puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, Impossipuzzles, Wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles will be on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle is sold it will be replaced by another.

There are more 1,850 jigsaws to view and purchase with the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

There will also be crafts, a tombola and a golden jigsaw competition paying cash prizes.

Entry will be £2, with accompanied children free. The entry programme includes a voucher that can be used to discount the price of a single puzzle by £1 or, with the purchase of four jigsaws, to choose a free jigsaw.

Pay and sisplay parking at Church Lane Car Park is free on Sunday and Monday, with the first hour free on Friday and Saturday.

If you retain your programme you can return as many times as you wish, without paying again, to enjoy the selection of food to be served by the St. Martin’s hospitality team at the Missing Piece Café and to view more jigsaws.

All Visitors will be invited to participate in a free entry raffle.

Card Payments will be accepted at the Jigsaw and Café PayPoints.

The event will be supporting disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and surrounding areas.

Since the first Festival was held in 2012 more than £136,000 has been donated to local charities.

Over the past two years the online jigsaw shop, jigsaws@brighouse, has raised more than £26,000, including £4,500 to support refugee children and young people from Ukraine and £3,500 for local food hubs.

The direct beneficiaries of the festival will be l Calderdale Lighthouse, the Turning Point Counselling Service, the Yorkshire Children’s Trust and Together for Looked-after Children.

The festival is organised by St. Martin’s church members with help from the local community through the donation of jigsaws, distribution of publicity material and volunteering at the event.

The organisers are grateful to Gibson Games, Wentworth Wooden Puzzles and Clifton Lighting Ltd for their sponsorship.