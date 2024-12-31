'Get the star' video of woman climbing Halifax town centre Christmas tree gets over 3 million views

A video of a woman scaling a Halifax town centre Christmas tree has gone viral.

The footage, posted on the Metro’s social media, shows the woman climbing the tree outside Heron Foods on Market Street, opposite WH Smith.

One person can be heard encouraging her, shouting for her to “get the star” at the top.

Another can be heard asking her to stop climbing and urging her to get down.

The woman manages to reach the top before shimmying back down.

The video has been viewed more than 3.2m times so far and attracted more than 5,000 comments on Facebook.

