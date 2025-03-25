Glowing orb spotted lighting up the sky above Halifax last night

A mysterious orb was spotted in the sky above Halifax last night (Monday) – but what was it?

The strange light was seen in other parts of the UK including Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Lancashire.

Some people reported that the orb was spinning.

Rozena Kalita shared this picture of the lights above Wainstalls last night.

It is thought that the light could be connected to the launch of a Space X US spy satellite yesterday.

Simon King, BBC weather presenter and meteorologist, shared pictures of the lights in the sky on social media and said: “How cool is this...our

@bbcweather Watchers have captured the @SpaceX spiral in the skies above the UK this evening after a rocket launch in the US...

“*caused by illuminated frozen fuel expelled from the rocket second stage.”