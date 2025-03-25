Glowing orb spotted lighting up the sky above Halifax last night

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A mysterious orb was spotted in the sky above Halifax last night (Monday) – but what was it?

The strange light was seen in other parts of the UK including Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Lancashire.

placeholder image
Read More
Life in West Yorkshire: 41 photos that will take you back to 1960s in Halifax an...

Some people reported that the orb was spinning.

Rozena Kalita shared this picture of the lights above Wainstalls last night.placeholder image
Rozena Kalita shared this picture of the lights above Wainstalls last night.

Rozena Kalita shared this picture of the light above Wainstalls just before 8pm last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is thought that the light could be connected to the launch of a Space X US spy satellite yesterday.

Simon King, BBC weather presenter and meteorologist, shared pictures of the lights in the sky on social media and said: “How cool is this...our

@bbcweather Watchers have captured the @SpaceX spiral in the skies above the UK this evening after a rocket launch in the US...

“*caused by illuminated frozen fuel expelled from the rocket second stage.”

Related topics:HalifaxLancashireDerbyshireBBCGreater Manchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice