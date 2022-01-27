Golf challenge for group of friends in Brighouse for inspiring little girl Olivia

Olivia

Olivia’s dad Sam Howarth, from Preston, will be playing three rounds in one day on Sunday, May 1st alongside three of his friends from Halifax, Mark Walker, Rob Townsend and Ben Townsend.

Mark said: “When I found out that Sam’s partner Joanne, was pregnant, everyone was overjoyed but after the birth Olivia was diagnosed with Spina bifida and Hip Dysplasia.

“Alder Hey Children’s Charity and Shine, who provide information and advice about spina bifida and hydrocephalus, have been amazing and helped them through this difficult time. The hope is to raise some funds so they can go on to help others families in the future.”

From left: Ben Townsend, Sam Howarth, Rob Townsend and Mark Walker.

Olivia was born with undiagnosed Spina Bifida lipomyelomeningocele, a form of spina bifida where the outer part of the vertebrae have not completely closed. The spinal cord has formed outside of the neural tube in a fatty lump on her lower back and the nerves were tangled up in it. This could have led to paralysis from the waist down.

Olivia had spinal surgery in April 2021 when she was just three months old to untangle the nerves. The surgeons were unable to detether all of her spinal cord and Olivia suffered nerve damage which has caused no movement or sensation from one of her knees downwards.

Due to the area of the tethering of the spinal cord, Olivia also has a neuropathic bladder and bowel, and also suffered with hip dysplasia for which she had to go into a double leg cast and other medical needs.

Mark said: “We don’t know if she will walk unaided, but she is such an inspiration and we want to thank the people who have helped Olivia and her family.”

Sam said: “We continue to be under the watchful eye of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as the spinal cord could tether up causing repeat problems but we are hopeful.”

Mark added: “Our contact at Willow Valley, Andrea, has been amazing. They have donated all three rounds of golf.