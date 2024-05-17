Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale businesses have helped to raise more than £50,000 towards the cost of Overgate’s new hospice’s at a golf day.

Eighteen teams took part in the Alwoodley Golf Day, which raised £54,435, from various businesses throughout Calderdale, with The Alwoodley Four winning the competition.

The day of golf was followed by a three-course meal, as well as a silent auction and a number of other fundraising opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised is to be put towards the hospice’s Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise a final £3m of their £12.75m total to build a brand new, state-of-the-art hospice.

One of the teams that took part in the fundraiser for Overgate

The event was sponsored by Nu Construction and D D Porter Ltd.

Managing Director of D D Porter Ltd, Peter Priestley said: “We have been proud supporters of Overgate Hospice for many years.

"The Big Build Appeal is such an exciting new phase of development for Overgate, and it is a fantastic project to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were particularly pleased to sponsor the Alwoodley Golf Day to ensure all funds raised on the day contribute to the appeal to help build a new hospice for Calderdale.

"It was an amazing day with an impressive total raised.”

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising lead, said: “We are so thankful to the teams that took a day out of their busy schedules to support Overgate at this exclusive Golf Day.

"The amount raised is incredible, and thanks to the generosity of all businesses and teams involved, it will all go straight towards building our new hospice and ensuring Overgate’s specialist care is available to families for generations to come.

"If anyone missed out on this spectacular day, be sure to sign up to our Golf Day in September!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overgate’s next golf day will be held at Bradley Hall Golf Club on Friday, September 6.

To secure your team’s place, call 01422 379151 or email [email protected].