Graffiti artist and Brighouse car restorer create striking designs on classic Lincoln Continental

Motoburo in Brighouse was chosen to bring Leeds-born global graffiti artist INSA’s work to life on a classic Cartier Edition 1968 Lincoln Continental MK3 shipped from America just for this project.

The team were all revved up for the challenge when the project, dubbed INSA Body Work created in partnership with New Brighton Street Art, was first presented to them by Motoburo managing director Matt Heap following initial talks with INSA. Now six months later the car is proudly on display at Oakland Gallery in the Wirral, New Brighton.

INSA created the concept and artwork for the vehicle and the Motoburo team brought that to life by first restoring the car before applying the intricate art in a painstaking process lasting months. Then the sculpting skills of Kristian Movahed were used to create the boot sculpture that really make this car a rolling work of art.

World-famous artist INSA is a graduate of Goldsmith’s, London, but originaly from Leeds, began his career as a graffiti writer, painting streets and buildings as he travelled. Soon becoming known for his now trademark ‘graffiti fetish’ pattern his art has drawn global attention and critical acclaim. His work has been shown in the V&A and Tate and he’s worked in partnership with mulpitle brands from Nike to Netflix.

This is the first time he’s ever turned his talented hands to designing such a refined sculptural car piece - and the first time the team at Motoburo have had to deliver something so unique and high pressure.

Matt Heap, Managing Director of Motoburo, said: “It’s not every day us car fanatics get to work with a world-famous artist, but it’s been a privilege to do so and the end result is something we’ll be proud of forever. Taking something from a creative mind and helping turn it into a reality had been a really special and eye opening journey for us all.

“We live and breathe cars so to work on such a unique specimen has been unreal. We’re hoping working at this level will help spread the word about what we do and grow the business to a wider national - and potentially global - audience. We love a challenge and there’s nothing we’ll say no to, although I might now be tempting fate.”

Artist INSA said: “Matt and the team have been incredible. I think they really understood what I was trying to achieve and have brought that to life on such an usual canvass. I’m used to working on a larger scale, but this has been a real change of pace for me.

“I’ve always said it’s not about me, it’s about the piece of art and making sure as many people as possible get to experience it. Being able to work with such a skilled Yorkshire based company just up the road from Leeds where I grew up has been brilliant.”