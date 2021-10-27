Grants of up to £10,000 available for projects within 7.5km of Ovenden Wind Farm
The Community Foundation for Calderdale have launched the Ovenden Wind Farm Fund and are inviting not-for-profit organisations to apply for a grant of up to £10,000.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:13 am
The grant is for general charitable purposes to groups operating or delivering within a 7.5km radius of the wind farm (HX2 7UA).
Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale explained: “We are keen to fund projects that will strengthen our local community. We especially welcome collaboration on projects that focus provision on where the need is the greatest to achieve a positive outcome.”
For more details about the eligibility criteria and to apply by November 19, visit https://cffc.co.uk/ovenden-moor-wind-farm-fund/.