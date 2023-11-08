Group hands out free food to those in need at Todmorden Market ahead of drumming workshops

A Calderdale group has been handing out free food to those in need today (Wednesday) at Todmorden Market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drum Machine has been at the market giving information about free drumming workshops that are set to take place later this month.

Alongside the food for those in need there was also a drumming performance to entertain visitors.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshops will be run in partnership with the group's not for profit company, What is Drum CIC.

In a post on the group's Facebook page, What is Drum CIC said: "Are you or do you know someone who is lonely, isolated, struggling with poor mental health or accessing recovery support services?

"These workshops are designed to improve social connections, boost positive mental wellbeing and teach you a new skill."