Group hands out free food to those in need at Todmorden Market ahead of drumming workshops

A Calderdale group has been handing out free food to those in need today (Wednesday) at Todmorden Market.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Drum Machine has been at the market giving information about free drumming workshops that are set to take place later this month.

Alongside the food for those in need there was also a drumming performance to entertain visitors.

Todmorden market
The workshops will be run in partnership with the group's not for profit company, What is Drum CIC.

In a post on the group's Facebook page, What is Drum CIC said: "Are you or do you know someone who is lonely, isolated, struggling with poor mental health or accessing recovery support services?

"These workshops are designed to improve social connections, boost positive mental wellbeing and teach you a new skill."

Drum Machine will be back at Todmorden Market on November 15.