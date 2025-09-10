Group of friends from Calderdale to embark on 23-mile 'Pizza Pilgrimage' for their friend

Sarah Higgins.

A group of friends from Calderdale and beyond will embark on a 23-mile ‘Pizza Pilgrimage’ on Saturday to raise funds for their close friend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey will start on September 13 from Woody’s Pizza in Todmorden and end at Tesoro restaurant in Bolton, following in the footsteps of Sarah Higgins, who worked at Woody's and was a consultant to the proprietors as they launched Tesoro.

Sarah suffers from Moyamoya disease, a rare progressive condition that affects the blood vessels in the brain. Despite undergoing major brain surgery, in March 2024, at just 44-years-old, Sarah endured multiple severe strokes, seizures, and a brain bleed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah’s loved ones were warned that they should prepare for the worst, but Sarah pulled through, albeit with significant challenges in terms of movement, communication and cognitive difficulties.

After nine months in hospital, Sarah returned home, where she receives intensive therapy to regain some movement, with the hope that this will one day help to regain some level of independence.

Though the therapy is essential, it is extremely expensive. In early 2025, Sarah’s loved ones decided they would do everything they could to raise the funds needed to help pay for such an important lifeline.

This started with creating a GoFundMe page which friends and family have been continuously donating to throughout the year, a pub quiz at the Golden Lion in Todmorden on World Moyamoya Day, hosted by Mik Artisik, and a well-being event at Soul Wellness Hub in Sowerby Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, they have raised over £11,000, and are hoping the Pizza Pilgrimage will push this past £12,000.

Before Sarah's real health decline in 2024, Sarah and Jo got engaged. The dream of them one day getting married is a fundamental goal towards which Sarah is working, and realising this dream, and living a life as full and independent as possible, is what drives Sarah, her family and friends.

Jodie Thirkill, one of the fundraisers and close friend of Sarah, is asking for people to support them by donating to their GoFundMe page.

“Sarah fights every minute of every day, and we are just trying to do our bit to fight with her,” Jodie said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If people can support us, even the smallest amount will make the biggest difference.

"Sarah has changed lives with her insane food and community spirit, launching the 1k Pizza Project where she would volunteer making pizza in food banks and passing on vital culinary skills in community spaces. It's now our turn to change hers.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has contributed so far.”