Guide Dogs urgently appeal for volunteers in Halifax - can you lend a hand?

As well as general volunteers, we are looking for a branch coordinator, to head up the Halifax fundraising group.

The branch coordinator is a key member of the branch, responsible for organising and overseeing all the fundraising events in the area and running the branch meetings. The role offers an excellent opportunity for anyone who can encourage and motivate others or who wishes to extend or develop new skills.

Kim Hutchings, Community Fundraising Manager for West and South Yorkshire said “We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to run the branch and to lead a small group of people in their efforts to raise money for Guide Dogs. We rely heavily on volunteers to help improve the lives of people with sight loss, and we’re calling out to the people of Halifax and surrounding areas to consider giving a little bit of time to support us. You will be part of a team of volunteers who are making a real difference by helping visually impaired people to enjoy the same independence and mobility as everyone else.”

Guide Dogs urgently appeal for volunteers in Halifax

“Volunteering is a two-way street, so in return for your time you will get a dedicated Guide Dogs volunteer manager who will help you settle in and support you during your time with us. You won’t regret it and you’ll meet lots of amazing people – other volunteers, service users and guide dog owners.