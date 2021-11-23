Gym members in Sowerby Bridge join forces for 24 hour charity challenge

Members of the gym

The challenge has involved gym members completing 30 minutes each on an air bike, joining forces for a full 24 hours. So far, £1,210 has been raised.

Gym owner Nick Whitehall said: "The airbike is deemed one of the most horrific pieces of kit in the gym, in terms of difficulty level, so we knew it would be a difficult challenge.

“After being struck by the floods a while back, we were lucky enough to experience the power of community and togetherness. We knew we wanted to give something back and I believe if you have the opportunity to make a difference at all you should try, even if it’s a small thing, it all counts.

"After a few conversations we came to the conclusion we wanted to help kids in the run up to Christmas. After looking at the local area it quickly became apparent we wanted to help the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. The work they do for kids and their families is phenomenal, and close to many people’s hearts. We hope our contribution can help wherever it may be needed.

“All credit has to go to our gym community and the support of friends and family across the board. We were amazed to see so many members of our gym community come forward and volunteer. We even had people in back up positions ready to step in if needed.

"I think I speak for us all who took part by saying even though the challenge was tough, the 30 minutes of pain on the bike is well worth it, knowing you are helping others.

"Charities across the board have had an extremely rough ride through coronavirus pandemic, so I’m sure they are extremely grateful for all the help they can get.

"We will look forward to planning an even tougher challenge in the future which I’m sure all team Mov3ment will smash again!