HAL 174X car number plate to go up for auction

Halifax Mill Auctioneers will be selling the private plate on Sunday, May 15.

The man selling the item is no longer a Halifax resident and hasn't had the plate on his car for a number of years, but was featured in the Halifax Courier over a decade ago.

The listing is being marketed more so as solely the registration document/rights and accompanying paperwork, as the physical plate's format is now non-compliant, due to current private plates requiring the manufacturer's name to be visible.

James Watson with the number plate

James Watson, Halifax Mill Auctioneer's owner and lead auctioneer, said: "What an interesting item and something that isn't exactly commonly found at an auction house.

"If we're lucky enough to have two or more keen bidders determined to acquire this for their luxury car, then it could reach any hammer price. I hope it reaches it's reserve and even more so that it gets acquired by a local buyer."

The plate will be catalogued as lot number 50, going under the hammer with an initial £4,000-£6,000 guide price, and the auction starts at 12pm.

For more information call the Halifax Mill team on 01422 649669, or email [email protected]