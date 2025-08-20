Halifax amputee climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for children's holiday retreat Amp Camp

A man from Halifax is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for their retreat in Tenerife for amputee children.

Ben Lovell and his wife Laura, who live in Queensbury, aim to improve the lives of amputees by operating a retreat in Tenerife.

Ben lost his leg in 2017 through an undiagnosed blood clot but is determined to try and help others going through what he has experienced.

And to raise funds for the next group of children to visit there, Ben is taking on the challenge of climbing the highest peak in Africa, standing at 5,895 meters above sea level.

Ben flew out with two other amputees on Thursday, August 14 and is expected to reach the summit tomorrow (Thursday) before spending three days trekking back down.

Laura said: "Ben has expressed that this is one of the hardest challenges he’s ever faced, completing a nine hour stint on one of the days that is three times the size of Scafell Pike, one of the national three peaks.

"They have struggled through terrential rain and rocky terrain.

"But the show must go on, and they celebrated his birthday on the mountain.

"The challenge with pay for five families to go to the luxury villa in Tenerife and spend a week attending all the local attractions, have meals cooked by an in-house chef and just make great memories with like minded people and families."