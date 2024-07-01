Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A band from Halifax who have been championed by The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins are set to release their debut single.

The Incident are fronted by teenage brother and sister Tom Davies, lead singer, pianist and songwriter, and Emma Davies, lead vocalist and guitarist.

Tom was interviewed by Hawkins on his 2024 Justin Hawkins Rides Again Live Tour, when Hawkins said: “You don’t hear voices like that very often do you – staggering, there’s not much you can say when someone’s that talented”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawkins went onto rave about the siblings’ performance, and is now following the young band on their Instagram account with keen interest.

Siblings Tom and Emma Davies

Tom, 19, taught himself to play piano during lockdown and began writing songs. His sister, Emma 14, is no stranger to performing as she is an actor, known for playing Jess Beaker, the daughter to iconic Tracy Beaker, a beloved children’s TV show.

Emma can be seen on her recent show The Beaker Girls, shown regularly on the BBC, CBBC, and BBC iPlayer.

The Incident have a debut single out on Friday, July 19 called ‘All The Kiddies Doin Drugs’, which was recorded at The Chairworks studio in Castleford, and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see The Incident perform their debut single live, along with a screening of their new music video, at The Grayston Unity in Halifax on July 19.