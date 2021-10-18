Halifax-based charity shines brightly on Baby Loss Awareness Week

Ben Moorhouse

The charity was set up by parents Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson after their daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks on October 26, 2018.

The foundation is a member of Baby Loss Awareness Alliance and supports parents who have experienced the death of a baby, gives awareness of stillbirth and supports research to help save babies lives.

Trustee Ben, who walked Trooper Lane 50 times on the first day of Baby Loss Awareness Week to raise further funds for research, said: "We would like to thank Calderdale Council and the Halifax Minster for your continued friendship with our charity with the lighting up of Wainhouse Tower and providing the very special and emotional wave of light service.

"To see Wainhouse Tower standing tall lit up in blue and pink for all babies and families is amazing and we are so proud . We hope this along with the wave of light service has helped people during the week . If it helps just one person, it is so worthwhile.

"As much as it is lovely to see so many people acknowledging the week by lighting up with pink and blue lights , what upsets and angers me is if you think about the thousands of baby's names that were read out on Friday night at all the wave of light services around the country, how many of these deaths could have been prevented?

"This is generations of families wiped out. I honestly think when it comes to our pregnancies, we are part of a post code lottery and depending on where you live this has a huge impact on the care you are given during your pregnancy and the knowledge of the staff within the maternity wards.

"I urge any parents who ever need to have secondary or extra checks during any stage of pregnancy, you do not have to take what is been said as gospel. Please contact Tommy's who may just be the difference in your baby coming into this world alive. "