Halifax blogger delighted to be shortlisted for regional award

Shannon Palmer, 29, from Shelf, says she can't believe how much of a following he blog has got over the last couple of years and that she's amazed at her nomination in the Yorkshire Blogger Awards.

Shannon is an end of life dementia carer at Springfield Care Home in Bradford, as well as social media manager for Bradford's Tickles Music Hall.

She has more than 51,000 followers on Instagram and blogs all about Yorkshire, walking, the best of Bradford, food and her life.

"I love doing my blog and I can't believe how big it has got," she said.

"I feel I've achieved a lot for 29.

"You can always find me in Halifax blogging away at the food joints and my favourite place, the Piece Hall. I am always there and I've done plenty of blogging for the music gigs the last couple of weeks.

"I also blog for the shows at Bradford theatres too.

"I live in Shelf with my partner Richard and my step son and you will always see me out walking, finding the best routes to showcase the best places and views on my days off."

Shannon will discover if she has won on September 29.

"To find out I was not only nominated but shortlisted was pretty amazing.

"I cannot believe I have been nominated, let alone shortlisted, to the final five.

"I have everything crossed going forward and hope the luck is on my side on the evening."

Shannon can be found on Instagram @thelittlelifeofshazzap.