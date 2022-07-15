Halifax branch of Royal British Legion seek public's help to lay new flag stones

They are to replace the Yorkshire stone slabs that were stolen from outside the branch on Hopwood Lane by thieves in April.

Since then the branch has accepted a new security system and new flag stones donated by local businesses.

Marshall’s Landscaping are supplying the flags and Halifax Security Technologies has installed a new security camera, both free of charge.

With the area flagstones were stolen from at Halifax Royal British Legion, from the left, Pauline Dawson, Michael Green and Susan Green.

But the branch is now appealing for the public's help in laying the new flag stones.

Pauline Dawson, a volunteer at the branch, said: "I was appalled at the theft of the flags outside our building.

"We are indebted to Stephanie Howarth, who has contacted various companies on our behalf, and Marshall's of Elland and Halifax Security for coming to our rescue, and we'd like to thanks everyone for their help so far.

"Our veterans should be admired for their service, not stolen from.

"We're seeking help from anyone who can lay the flags, a member of the public or an employee of any companies who do it.

"Just whoever would be so kind."