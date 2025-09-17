Halifax bus driver crowned the best in Britain

A bus driver from Sowerby Bridge has been named the best in the country.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Leech, who works for First Bus and is based at the firm’s Halifax depot, was crowned UK Bus Driver of the Year at the national finals held in Blackpool.

He beat 100 drivers from 27 bus operators to win the coveted title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His success means he finished top among thousands of bus drivers who took part in regional heats to be selected for the finals.

Michael Leech, from Sowerby Bridge, beats 100 drivers from across the country to be named the best bus driver in Britain

The 47-year-old, who has been a driver with First Bus for 26 years, said he was “stunned” when his name was read out.

“It’s still not really sunk in that I’ve won,” he said. “I thought I’d made a couple of mistakes and some of the theory test was a bit obscure.”

His wife Karen and daughter Katie were at the ceremony to share in the surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael has twice finished runner-up in the competition previously.

Michael with his wife Karen and daughter Katie

He was among six First Bus drivers from Yorkshire to reach the finals this year.

Drivers were judged in series of practical manoeuvres along a three-mile course culminating in a trip down the promenade at Blackpool, where they were required to pull in at stops within two to four inches of the kerb with eagle-eyed assessors marking accuracy.

Michael also scooped honours for the highest-placed driver from a depot in England and the best performer for First Bus, walking away with over £4,000 in prize money.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].