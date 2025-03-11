Halifax care home holds open day to celebrate improvements

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
A care home in Halifax has held an open day to celebrate receiving a ‘good’ Care Quality Commission report.

Rose Lodge Care Home, on Gibbet Street, marked their journey from being given a ‘poor’ rating to a ‘good’ all-green rating just six months later.

Most Popular

Residents, families, staff, local authority members and visitors from other care homes attended the event, while Mayor of Calderdale Anne Kingstone cut the ribbon as guest of honour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A major milestone in the care home’s improvement is the launch of a private, residential care unit on the ground floor and a brand-new daycare service offering full-day care, luxury amenities and hairdressing services.

The Gatsby-themed open day featured live music, fairground stalls and a bouncy castle.

Related topics:HalifaxResidentsMayorCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice