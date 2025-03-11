Halifax care home holds open day to celebrate improvements

A care home in Halifax has held an open day to celebrate receiving a ‘good’ Care Quality Commission report.

Rose Lodge Care Home, on Gibbet Street, marked their journey from being given a ‘poor’ rating to a ‘good’ all-green rating just six months later.

Residents, families, staff, local authority members and visitors from other care homes attended the event, while Mayor of Calderdale Anne Kingstone cut the ribbon as guest of honour.

A major milestone in the care home’s improvement is the launch of a private, residential care unit on the ground floor and a brand-new daycare service offering full-day care, luxury amenities and hairdressing services.

The Gatsby-themed open day featured live music, fairground stalls and a bouncy castle.