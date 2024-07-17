Photo: Lee Mount Care Home

A care home in Halifax has held a fundraiser for radio station Phoenix FM.

The event at Lee Mount Care Home raised £1,134 for the community radio station, which has been broadcasting for over 20 years.

Care home manager Manjinder Dhiman said: “It was a massive team effort and all the team at Lee Mount need a massive pat on the back because it’s just been an incredible team effort which we all appreciate so much.

“A massive thank you for everyone who helped out on the day, from the amazing belly dancer Sian, Rochelle the face-painter, the firefighters from the illingworth station, the DJ’s from Phoenix FM, Timothy Taylor's brewery and all the kind local businesses that donated to the raffle.

"We just love doing what we do and making smiles on people faces more than makes our day.

"Thanks to everyone for coming down from the Lee Mount community, it’s been such a fantastic day and we do really appreciate the support we get from our local community, it’s amazing.

"Phoenix FM do some unbelievable, life-changing support with people in the Calderdale area and in our opinion the station doesn’t get the recognition they deserve for all the really fantastic work they do.

"We want to make sure they have funds to continue this work into the future and we will build on this relationship and continue to support each other going forward.”

Howard Priestley, station manager, said: “The day was an incredibly positive, happy event with young and old, people from diverse backgrounds, friends, family members and care workers celebrating life in the finest community spirit whilst helping to support what, I always say, isn’t just a radio station but is a community resource.

"We hope to be working with Lee Mount care home again and again and see great possibilities as we work closer with the residents and staff. Thank you again for a fantastic day.”