Halifax care home opening up their kitchens to provide meals for 100 isolated elderly people over the festive period

Zoe Enefer

Angelcare Residential Living is a private care home situated on a historic Georgian property in West Vale.

A family run business with three generations of experience in care, they opened Calderdale’s only fully private care home in August 2020 following a half a million-pound refurbishment of the premises, previously used as the Ingwood Restaurant in in the 1970s and 80s.

The home gained praise for delaying their official opening so that it could be used by the council at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a space for those suffering from the virus.

In recent months they were finalists for ‘New Care Home of the Year’ at the National Care Home Awards and received an award for ‘Best Architectural Design’.

The home has opened their kitchens to elderly individuals or couples who may be experience social isolation or hardship over Christmas, pledging to provide 100 meals to those in need.

Zoe Enefer, Registered Manager of Angelcare’s Home Care division, commented: “As a company that works both in peoples’ homes as well as in our own care home, we know first-hand the impact that isolation can have on the mental health and wellbeing of people. We always work to create a sense of community and togetherness with everyone we help, but we also recognise that there are people we do not care for who may be struggling this festive period.

“The past two years have been particularly hard on people not being able to see loved ones, as we have all been forced apart to keep each other safe. Many of us have also lost people we care for dearly. We don’t want anyone to experience a lonely Christmas and we hope this will help people most in need."