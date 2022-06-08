Halifax care home residents celebrate the Jubilee and share their memories of The Coronation

Red, white and blue decorations made by the residents in their craft activities was just some of the activities Pellon enjoyed as part of their Jubilee celebrations.
The home’s chefs prepared a special Jubilee tea which included Coronation chicken, finger sandwiches, cream meringues and scones which residents enjoyed. Entertainment, games and singalongs were amongst the celebrations with resident Brenda particularly enjoying the jubilee Oomph session.
Residents also took part in a singalong whilst others enjoyed a quiet Guinness or two.
Residents shared their memories from 1952 when The Queen succeeded to the throne on the death of her father, King George VI and from watching the Coronation on the TV the following year.
The home’s manager, Shaun Asquith said: “Our residents have been so excited during the build up to the big day and really enjoyed helping with the preparations. We’ve had such a wonderful time celebrating together and sharing our memories of The Queen over the years.”