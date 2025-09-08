Halifax care home says they "have taken urgent action" after being placed in special measures

Fernside Hall.

A Halifax care home says they have taken action in response to being placed in special measures.

Fernside Hall was told it must make urgent and significant improvements by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who rated it as inadequate following an inspection in May and June.

The CQC found that the service was in breach of four regulations in relation to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, person-centred care and good management of the service.

The home says they have taken action in response to the CQC’s findings.

A spokesperson for Fernside Hall said: “We take this report very seriously and have taken urgent action to improve our service.

"As well as deploying senior managers and implementing enhanced governance monitoring, we have completed the CQC action plan and reviewed all care plans, assessments and training.

"We are committed to rebuilding our care ratings and are continuing to work closely with the CQC and council, whilst keeping residents and families informed of our progress."