Halifax charity joins forces with Bradshaw pub to raise money for those struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Through a combination of raffle ticket sales, an auction and the generosity of pub regulars and local residents, over £7,000 was raised, which will be added to a special fund, the Moylesy's Memorial Money, that was set up in memory of the late Christopher "Moyslesy" Moore.

Steve Marshall, landlord of The Golden Fleece, said: "Chris was a great character, a close friend of mine and incredibly generous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be able to keep his memory alive and support our community with this fundraiser is an absolute joy.

The fundraiser at The Golden Fleece

"Times are hard at the moment, everyone's bills are going up, so to raise over £7,000 is just amazing.

"I'm so proud of those who come in our pub and those from the wider community who so generously contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know first-hand of the work Noah's Ark do, this money is going to the right place and I know it will be used to make a difference in our community."

Over the last five years, Noah's Ark has helped over 1,300 Calderdale families to become debt free: 342 so far in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser at The Golden Fleece

Demand for their services is at record levels as the cost-of-living crisis hits struggling families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compared to 2016, their activity levels are 500 per cent higher and they are one of the busiest independent debt advice charities in the UK.

Andew Sykes, who manages Noah's Arks' money advice related projects, said: "2022 has been a crazy year, a record year for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A bit of a roller coaster at times but we're still here and still helping those in need.

The fundraiser at The Golden Fleece

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The money Steve has raised is just incredible and I know how hard he's worked over the last few weeks to bring it all together. We owe him a big big thank you!

"This is a fantastic example of a community coming together to support some of the most vulnerable in its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Noah's Ark we have a plan for how families will survive the cost-of-living crisis and this money will go a long way to help us achieve that plan.

"Over the last few years, we’ve built our money advice project in to one of the most successful in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Fleece

"Money problems and debt are destructive; it pushes people to the brink of suicide, ruins relationships and has a huge negative impact on mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad