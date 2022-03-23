Halifax charity's guide for anyone hoping to offer a home to a refugee from Ukraine
A Halifax charity which specialises in support for refugees has created a guide for people offering homes for people fleeing Ukraine.
St Augustine's Centre has compiled advice and a list of useful resources for anyone considering signing up to the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The charity says: "We welcome the Homes for Ukraine scheme and we believe that anyone fleeing war and persecution should have a clear and supported route to claim asylum in the UK, regardless of their country of origin or the conflict they are escaping from.
"We are not currently involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme but have collated some signposting information and will continue to add links as further information becomes available."
For more information visit https://www.staugustinescentrehalifax.org.uk/blog/695/homes-for-ukraine-scheme-information