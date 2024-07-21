Halifax churches: Heartwarming turnout as Halifax church 'always at heart of community' celebrates its 70th birthday
Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden marked reaching 70 years of spiritual life and community service with a special thanksgiving.
More than 90 people attended the celebration led by Bishop of Huddersfield, The Rt Rev Smitha Prasadam and Archdeacon of Halifax, Ven Bill Braviner.
Guests had travelled from all over to reconnect and share memories of their time at the church, and the event included the opportunity to look at an archive of old photos and memorabilia.Rev Robb Sutherland, Vicar of Mixenden, said: “As a church built by public subscription by residents of the new Mixenden estate, we have, and will always be, a church at the heart of the community, with the community at its heart.”
The church recently received two grants - one from the Bishop’s development fund and one from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – which will be used to appoint an architect for its building project, aimed at boosting its facilities.