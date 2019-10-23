Halifax coach among finalists for prestigious UK Coaching Awards

Halifax karate coach Matthew Handley is among the first selection of finalists announced ahead of the UK Coaching Awards 2019.

The showpiece event, which will be held at The Tower Hotel London on December 5, celebrates the outstanding work of a diverse network of coaches who promote healthy and active lives, unlock potential and provide a platform for people to thrive.

Nominated in the Talent Development Coach of the Year category, Handley coaches athletes from grass roots through to elite level at competitions across Europe with a number of his top performers currently ranked within the world’s top 50 for their respective weight category.

Read: 37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in early 2000s

The chief instructor at the Halifax Sport Karate Club, Handley has built a fully inclusive coaching environment to allow able-bodied and disabled children to develop their skills, including one participant who through Handley’s inclusive adaptive coaching methods competes in his wheelchair.

Speaking about his award nomination, Handley said: “My passion is karate and I love that I am able to pass on my skills to others around me. I have worked with lots of students throughout my years as a coach and I feel that the biggest impact my work has on others is allowing them to achieve and believe in themselves.

“I love to watch my students grow in confidence in the dojo and at competition. Working with students from many areas of thecommunity and bringing them together in our karate family has great benefits for all involved.

“It is a huge privilege to be nominated - these awards are among the highest honours in coaching.”

UK Coaching’s Director of Coaching Emma Atkins, said: “The UK Coaching Awards is a true highlight of the year, giving us an opportunity to formally celebrate great coaches from a diverse range of backgrounds and thank them for all of the incredible work they do.

Read: FC Halifax Town to host Christmas lunch for those in need across Calderdale

“Over three million people regularly coach across the UK, from grassroots to elite level, helping to create and maintain happy and healthy lives, and benefit communities. Coaches have the power to enrich the skills of the people they work with.

“This year we have added the Changing Lives Award, which recognises coaches who are empowering, inspiring and connecting people from diverse communities to overcome life challenges. It is a category which illustrates the way in which coaches can transform lives.

“I would like to offer huge congratulations to all of those who have been nominated for the first four awards. The standard of nominations we received this year was extraordinary, demonstrating the strength of coaching in the UK.

“Thank you to all our coaches across the UK, and to our finalists. We are all looking forward to celebrating your achievements in December.”

Finalists for the final eight awards will be announced in November, including The Great Coaching Moment of the Year prize.

The UK Coaching Awards recognise and reward great coaching from a diverse array of backgrounds.

Previous winners range from coaches and organisations working at an elite level to those making a huge difference in their community.

Read: Ex-army gunner walks down the aisle at dream wedding - after doctors told her she would never walk again