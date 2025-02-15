Halifax Community Fridge: Halifax insurance staff raise thousands for team who feed Calderdale's hungry

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

A group of Halifax insurance workers have raised more than £6,300 for Halifax Community Fridge.

Some of the workers from Covea Insurance’s Halifax office also visited the voluntary group, based at Central Jamia Masjid Madni on Gibbet Street, to help serve hot meals.

"Supporting our local community is at the heart of who we are," said Stephen Long, claims and operations director at Covea Insurance.

"Our colleague community network groups have been instrumental in organising fundraising activities. Every penny raised by our people helps provide essential support to our neighbours."

The team from Covea Insurance have raised more than £6,300 for Halifax Community

Of the visit to help serve meals, senior customer motor claims manager James Tucker said: “It was an incredibly humbling experience.

"The gratitude from people using the service really brings home how important community support is, especially during challenging times."

Halifax Community Fridge, which operates 365-days-a-year, has used the funds raised to enhance its facilities, ensuring it can continue providing vital support to local families.

